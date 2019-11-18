Massive fire at Auckland storage unit

Fire crews have had a rough time battling a massive fire in Auckland's East Tamaki.

Fifteen crews attended the fire at Safe Store Storage on Harris Rd on Monday morning, which as of 6:30 had not yet been contained.

Assistant area commander Chris Delfos says there have been several obstacles.

"When they arrived they had difficulty making access through the security fence. Once they did make access, it was assessing the size of the fire within that building."

The fire started in a car at the 65mx15m storage unit shortly after midnight.