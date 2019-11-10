Multiple structures destroyed in Bay of Plenty fire

Multiple structures have been burned to the ground in a raging Bay of Plenty fire overnight.

Fire crews were called at 2:20am on Saturday morning to a shed fire on State Highway 35 Torere, in the Ōpōtiki district.

But the fire spread to multiple constructions in the high winds, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told Newshub. At least 20 firefighters were required to bring the blaze under control.

"It took some time to put the fire out due to the windy conditions, and also the need to access water from a private source as well as our appliances," Ōpōtiki fire chief Rowan Newell told NZME.

"Our priority was to ensure we also protected the houses on either side from exposure to the well-involved fire... It has totally destroyed four sheds, including a workshop containing tools and equipment, two caravans and the house on the property."

There are no reports of injuries, an emergency services spokesperson told Newshub.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

Newshub.