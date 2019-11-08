Police respond to 'threat' at Otago Boys' High School

Police have lifted their cordons after a suspected pipe bomb was found at Otago Boys' High School on Friday morning.
The suspected bomb was found in the school's auditorium, but after a sweep of the area, police have now deemed it safe.
"A search of the school has not located anything of concern, however a police presence will remain at the school for the next few hours to provide reassurance," a police spokesperson said.
Earlier on Friday morning police surrounded the school, and staff and students were evacuated.
Following the incident, other schools took in students to sit their NCEA exams - which kick off today.
The level 2 physics exam was shifted to St Hilda's Collegiate, and the scholarship calculus exam moved to John McGlashan College, the school posted to social media.
Parents were urged not to try collect their children.
"All boys are requested to stay at home until further notice," Otago Boys' High School rector Richard Hall, wrote on the school's Facebook page.
Police said they would like to thank the school and nearby community "for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to ensure the area was safe".
