Police respond to 'threat' at Otago Boys' High School

Police have lifted their cordons after a suspected pipe bomb was found at Otago Boys' High School on Friday morning.

The suspected bomb was found in the school's auditorium, but after a sweep of the area, police have now deemed it safe.



"A search of the school has not located anything of concern, however a police presence will remain at the school for the next few hours to provide reassurance," a police spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday morning police surrounded the school, and staff and students were evacuated.

Following the incident, other schools took in students to sit their NCEA exams - which kick off today.

The level 2 physics exam was shifted to St Hilda's Collegiate, and the scholarship calculus exam moved to John McGlashan College, the school posted to social media.