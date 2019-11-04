WorkSafe launches investigation into Auckland's SkyCity convention centre fire

WorkSafe has launched an investigation following a fire at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre.

The blaze broke out on October 22, reportedly after a teenage apprentice left a blowtorch on while taking a break.

The fire tore through the roof of the centre, leading to mass evacuations and chaos for commuters.

Now WorkSafe says it will focus on the work activities being undertaken on the day the fire began, with a focus on "the health and safety management systems in place".

Union E tū says it's there to help the apprentice, who is reportedly "in tatters" and "completely shattered".

"Anyone can make a mistake and people in construction work in hazardous environments," said negotiator Joe Gallagher. "The fire is a reminder of that.

"There will be processes and investigations to navigate, and that's what we do. So, we're appealing for anyone who knows a young worker who might need this help to put them in touch with us. We believe we can help."

The fire created massive amounts of highly-toxic smoke, which could cause birth defects, liver damage and cancer in those exposed to it.

Already, a union which represents casino employees has claimed dozens of members have suffered health problems since the blaze.

Unite Union says it's heard from around 40 workers "with burning eyes, throats so sore that they can't swallow and dizzy spells" and three cases of fainting, organiser Joe Carolan told RNZ.

WorkSafe says issues regarding smoke exposure are a public health matter and any questions relating to this should be directed to Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Newshub.