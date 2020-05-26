Earthquake rattles Wellington for the second time in less than 48 hours

According to Geonet, Tuesday's large quake is the 143rd aftershock from Monday's main 5.8 quake.

"The M5.2 event was reported to have been felt by over 19500 throughout New Zealand and is not out of the ordinary considering the size of the initial event," said the organisation on Twitter.

The original earthquake was felt as far as Dunedin - but it was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's reaction that caused a stir across the world.

Ardern was captured on camera reacting to the large quake during a live interview with The AM Show.

Her unflappable demeanour caused an outpouring of support with people across the world congratulating her.