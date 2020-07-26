Govt investigates 'game-changing' renewable energy solution

This pumped storage 'battery' will store and use water independently from water flows, so energy can be set aside to meet daily demand peaks and dry year periods.

When water levels can't meet energy demands, back-up schemes are needed, which fossil fuels currently offer.

But with the proposed plan, the stored water works like a battery - it can move to the upper reservoir when electricity is in high demand, and in low demand, be pumped uphill for storage.