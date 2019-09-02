Hydrogen: The 'odourless, tasteless' element that could save us from fossil fuel reliance

Hydrogen, an element described as "odourless, tasteless and colourless", is being hailed as a promising solution to the world's reliance on fossil fuels.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods is calling for feedback from the public on the launch of the Government's national vision for hydrogen, released on Monday.

It lays out the role hydrogen can play in New Zealand's economy, including for transport, because of its ability to act as an eco-friendly alternative fuel for vehicles.

Hydrogen could also provide economic export opportunities. Thanks to New Zealand's abundant renewable energy, Woods said New Zealand could produce some of the cleanest green hydrogen in the world.

New Zealand could potentially receive a premium for it in international markets. That is the strategic advantage the Government wishes to explore, and it's seeking public feedback.

"For a country blessed with abundant renewable energy, the ability to convert our clean electricity into green hydrogen which can fetch a premium on global markets is a major economic opportunity," Woods said.

"With hydrogen, we have opportunities to create new jobs, convert heavy transport away from fossil fuels, enhance our security of electricity supply and even generate significant export revenue."

She said there has been international interest already in New Zealand's hydrogen.

The Government signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan last year to encourage collaboration on hydrogen initiatives.

What is hydrogen?



Hydrogen is considered to be the lightest and most abundant in the universe, making up more than 90 percent of all matter.

It produces energy by reacting with oxygen and water is the only by-product as exhaust.

Hydrogen is not a primary energy source, however, and has to be made. Unlike natural gas, coal, or wind, it is an energy carrier that can transfer and store energy.

Energy from hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways, but the Government is focusing on what's been labelled "green hydrogen".

It is made by using an electrolyser, a device which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrical energy. When the electrical input comes from a renewable source, hydrogen has no carbon footprint.

Hydrogen-fuelled cars are already being seen as a competitor to conventional battery-powered electric vehicles, since they can refuel quicker.

It could help change New Zealand's transport sector, which is responsible for 40 percent of the country's fossil fuel energy use.