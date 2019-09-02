Mixed reaction to Government's cancer care plan from advocates

The Government's newly announced cancer care plan has received a mixed reaction from those who see the effects of the disease on a daily basis.

On Sunday, the Government unveiled its 10-year plan to tackle cancer, which includes giving Pharmac major funding, setting up a new national cancer agency, and developing cancer-specific quality-performance indicators.

While the amount spent on cancer drugs by Pharmac nearly doubled between 2011 and 2017, more Kiwis are being diagnosed with cancer.

The current Government has made several funding injections into Pharmac, but Sunday's $60 million investment over two years is being described as just a "small drop in the ocean" compared to what is needed.

Malcolm Mulholland, a cancer care advocate and whose wife, Wiki, is suffering from breast cancer, says New Zealand is falling behind other countries.

"It is just a small drop in the ocean. We need to double the budget in quick time, because whilst we muck around and do nothing about it, the rest of the world continues to march on in terms of the drugs that they fund," he told The AM Show on Monday.

"If we look at the waiting list overall, we know that there are over 100 drugs, all of these drugs proven to have worked, but we are not seeing any response from the Government."

Blair Vining, who suffers from cancer and has been vocal about the need to set up a cancer agency, told The AM Show that the new plan doesn't tick all the boxes, but it was a good start.

"There was a few things in there that we would have liked, like the bowel screening to be lowered to 50 and to be put out across the whole country as fast as it can, because at the moment it is slowly making its way down, and those people are still missing out down the bottom of the South Island," he said.

"I have to go to Dunedin which is just under a three-hour drive for my treatments.

"I really do think where we are heading now is better than what we were the other day. That extra money will help out. I hope they get the drugs for bowel cancer because that's obviously the one I have got."