Government to ban landlords putting up the rent every six months

The Government has announced changes to the rental sector which it says will benefit "both renters and landlords".

The key changes, according to Associate Minister of Housing Kris Faafoi are:

limiting rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords

improving tenants' security by removing a landlord's right to use no-cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement

making rental properties safer and more liveable by letting tenants add minor fittings such as brackets to secure furniture against earthquake risk, to baby-proof the property, install visual fire alarms and doorbells, and hang pictures

improving compliance with the law by increasing financial penalties and introducing new tools to take direct action against parties who are not meeting their obligations.

"With more and more people renting, the law should provide enough security to responsible renters to put down roots in their community," said Faafoi.

"Greater security of tenancy and less regular rent increases, coupled with the ability to make minor improvements, mean renters will be better placed to make their house a home.

"One-third of all New Zealanders now rent. and the previous Government neglected this new reality for nine years. I've heard horror stories of families forced to continually move house, damaging their children's education by constantly changing schools."

He said landlords will have "clear guidelines" to help them "protect their investment and assist them in their dealings with difficult tenants".

"If a tenant acts irresponsibly there can be repercussions."