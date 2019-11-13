New Zealand government condemns Gaza rocket attacks on Israel

The New Zealand Government is condemning recent rocket attacks from Palestine against Israel.

On Tuesday (local time), an Israeli airstrike killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza. His wife was also killed.

In retaliation, Gaza militants fired almost 200 rockets at Israel. Forty-seven Israelis were wounded, according to the country's emergency medical services.

Now the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs has weighed in with a response on Twitter.

"We are deeply concerned about the firing of rockets from Gaza to Israel. Targeting civilian populations is unacceptable and we condemn these attacks," it said.

"New Zealand urges all parties on the ground to avoid confrontation and exercise maximum restraint."