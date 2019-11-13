Royal Commission into mosque attacks gets $3m boost, four month extension

The Royal Commission into the March 15 Christchurch terror attacks has been given a four month extension and $3 million boost because of "significant public interest".

It was originally scheduled to report back to the Government by 10 December this year, but Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said because of the demand, it will now report back in April 2020.

"There has been significant public interest in the work of the Royal Commission, which has received over 1100 public submissions to date," Martin, a New Zealand First MP, said.

"The commission requested an extension as it will need considerably more time to fully consider these submissions given the complexity of information and materials received.

"I was also contacted by the Muslim Community Reference Group and the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand which both asked for the report back date to be pushed out."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the establishment of the commission on 25 March, days after the attacks on two mosques which left 51 people dead.

The commission is looking into New Zealand's security and intelligence agencies, analysing why the alleged gunman was not on any security watch-lists in New Zealand or in his native Australia.

Martin said the extension for the inquiry required Cabinet approval as it was a formal change to the Royal Commission's terms of reference. It was agreed by Cabinet to give the commission an additional $3 million for the longer timeframe.

"The Christchurch mosques attack is an unprecedented mark in our history," Martin said.

She said the public deserves to know what the relevant state sector agencies knew about the accused shooter's activities before the attack, and how that could be used to prevent another similar event from happening.

