NZ Election 2020: Labour promises to phase out single-use plastics by 2025

Items without an alternative will be covered by a $50 million research fund, encouraging businesses to develop non-plastic alternatives.

In a bid to curb plastic pollution, Labour will "take steps" to see more recycling done locally and reduce the amount of our rubbish sent overseas.

The waste policy was unveiled by Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and environment spokesperson David Parker at the Sustainable Coastlines charity in Auckland on Sunday morning.

"This policy is about ensuring we uphold our clean green image, reduce waste in our environment, and create a future our children can be proud of," Ardern says.

Labour banned single-use plastic bags in July 2019, which led to coastline clean-ups finding fewer plastic bags on beaches - but there's "still work to do", Ardern says.

"Sixty-one percent of the waste found on our beaches each year is plastic and it can cause serious harm to our marine life."