Rugby World Cup 2019: Tonga chasing history in Japan

Coach Toutai Kefu insists it's playoffs or bust for Tonga at the upcoming Rugby World Cup, after the announcement of his 31-man group to head to Japan.

On Monday, Kefu unveiled his squad at the Hamilton Marist Rugby Club, as they prepare for a stern tournament warm-up against the defending champion All Blacks on Saturday.

Tonga have never advanced past the group stage of the competition and while they've drawn a testing pool - that includes the likes of powerhouses England with France, Argentina, and the USA - Kefu believes his men are up to the challenge.

"I'm fixated on making the playoffs," said Kefu. "We're in a tough pool, there's no doubt about it.

"We just need to get together and believe in what we're doing, and believe that we can make it. And I certainly think we can."

Former Highlander Nasi Manu returns to captain the team, which also features star Leicester Tigers back Telusa Veainu and ex-Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna.