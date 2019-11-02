Rugby World Cup 2019 final live: England v South Africa

Half time.

41min - From the scrum, South Africa win another penalty and will kick for three. It's good. England 6 - 12 South Africa.

40min - South Africa pick and choose their attack and Am makes a break, he puts in a kick and wins a scrum after a Daly knock on.

36min - South Africa look to start an attack, they shift left and win a penalty. Pollard will kick for the three. It's good. England 6 - 9 South Africa.

34min - England under advantage throw absolutely everything at the South African's but they cant find a way through - this defence is well up for it here. England win a penalty and will kick for the points. It's good England 6 - 6 South Africa.

28min - Knock on from South Africa, Am is the man and de Klerk gives away a penalty.

27min - Mistake from Ford, they are guilty of trying to play South Africa's game a little, he kicks it out on the full.

27min - Another perfect kick from de Klerk, got the pill on a string now.

25min - Dominant scrum again from South Africa, they win another penalty, they will kick for the three. England 3 - 6 South Africa.

24min - England knock the ball on from the kick off, good chance for South Africa here.

23min - Farrell takes the shot at goal and it's good. England 3 - 3 South Africa.

Lood de Jager is down too, shoulder seems to have popped out.

Shocking from ref Garces who doesn't stop the play when Bongi Mbonambi is laying on the floor with a head knock, horrible. Marx is on.

21min - England attack and attack but can't find a way through, they do well at the breakdown and win the penalty - Farrell points to the posts.

19min - Another box kick and Daly takes the catch and clears through Youngs, a block from South Africa and England will kick for touch.

17min - Dominance from South Africa at scrum time, they win a penalty and kick for touch.

15min - Dusty lineout from George and England knock it on, they look a different team to the one which beat the All Blacks.

14min - Another box kick from de Klerk and England play South Africa's game, but good defence gets England a lineout in a good position.

12min - A double knock on there, South Africa have the scrum feed.

11min - Youngs comes up with a big error, throws the pill over everyone and it's out.

10min - Box kick from de Klerk, like a broken record for South Africa.

9min - Massive work from the South African forwards, England opt to run the ball in their own 22 - Vermeulen wins the penalty, England 0 - 3 South Africa.

6min - Really nice attack from South Africa, nice play from Pollard who chases and gathers his own kick, le Roux knocks the ball on, England scrum.

5min - Advantage over, England gather and run it from their own goal line -they clear.

4min - From the scrum and South Africa win the penalty after a massive push, South Africa play on.

3min - Sinckler is walking off the park on his own, great to see - but he wont be back.

3min - Sinckler is knocked out in the tackle and is laying on the ground - Garces blows the whistle, he wont be back by the looks. Massive loss for the English, massive loss. He goes for the tackle and cops an arm to the head from his teammate Itoje.

1min - Swing low echos around the stadium as South Africa win a penalty at the breakdown, kick at field to come. It's wide.

1min - Kickoff here for the final time in Japan.

9:59pm - The first time since 2007 we wont see the Haka in the final.

9:58pm - Anthems now, wow, the crowd are loud, mostly English by the looks/sounds.

9:55pm - Both sides are in the tunnel, preparing for the biggest games of their careers.

Kia ora, good evening and welcome to Newshub's live coverage of the Rugby World Cup final from Yokohama Stadium.

TAB Odds: England $1.40 South Africa $2.80

South Africa: 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Lood de Jager, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 9-Faf de Klerk, 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 12-Damian de Allende, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 15-Willie le Roux.

Reserves: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Francois Louw, 22-Herschel Jantjies, 23-Frans Steyn.

England1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Jamie George, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Tom Curry, 7-Sam Underhill, 8-Billy Vunipola, 9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jonny May, 12-Owen Farrell (capt), 13-Manu Tuilagi, 14-Anthony Watson, 15-Elliot Daly.

Reserves: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Dan Cole, 19-George Kruis, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Ben Spencer, 22-Henry Slade, 23-Jonathan Joseph.

Pre-match chat: England primed for physical battle with Springboks

England loose forward Sam Underhill warns his teammates there will be no place to hide when faced with the brute force of South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

The way South Africa have approached most of their recent games follows a familiar pattern - a huge pack creating a safe space for halfback Faf de Klerk to deliver endless up-and-unders for his teammates to chase slowly.

Trying to counter-ruck to put the No.9 under pressure is a tactic England will use, though probably sparingly.

"I think decision-making is the most important thing around the breakdown," said Underhill

"That is probably the majority of the work we do as a back row, around the breakdown you can't go after everything. It's all very well being aggressive, but the key is to have control of that.

"Picking your moments, that's a big focus for us."

Underhill, his fellow flanker Tom Curry and lock Maro Itoje have been England's chief turnover weapons, bringing speed and athleticism to the breakdown markedly absence in previous years.

But the sheer size of the Springbok side, not to mention their 6-2 forwards/back split on the bench that ensures the big men keep on coming, means that shifting them is no easy task.

"They are a pretty big side, all over the pack," Underhill added. "They have guys who get over the ball as we saw against Wales, they counter-rucked pretty well.

"Physically it's important we turn up and take that part of the game away from them."

Underhill said England were well aware of that risk but would be backing themselves to reproduce the speed of ball that kept New Zealand scrambling throughout their semi-final win.

"It's important in our attack to have speed of ball, and that's what the opposition don't want.

"For any attack to function well you need good speed of ball. In defence there's not much you can do for what they bring at you, apart from turn up physically.

"That's going to be a theme. Get that right, and hopefully we will be able to dictate the game."