Wine exports to the US on the rise

New Zealand wine exports to the United States are continuing to grow, strengthening its position as largest export market for producers.



The Rabobank Wine Quarterly report shows in the first six months of 2018, New Zealand wine exports to the US rose by six per cent in volume and 13 per cent in value in comparison to the same period in 2017.

The report said the rise was primarily driven by higher sales of bottled wines, up by 11 per cent volume, while imports of bulk wine were stagnant in volume terms.

Rabobank senior wine and horticulture analyst Hayden Higgins said growth in wine exports to the US solidified the country's status as the most significant market for New Zealand wine producers.