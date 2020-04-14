Coronavirus: Workers hunker down in bubble for wine harvest

"We have a small and focused team in the winery at the moment, working through the harvest, and so forth and they have given up the time with their family to make that happen so we are just charging through the harvest as best we can at the moment."

Workers had also chosen to spend the lockdown living on the vineyard while they work.

"We have brought up campervans and things like that from Christchurch so we have a mini village out there, and the team have chosen to move away from their families again to reduce risk and we are extremely grateful for the team for soldiering on in these times."

Wentworth said if the industry had not been able to continue with the harvest, it would have had serious consequences.

"The impact of not being able to harvest would have had many years' impact on the industry so we are very fortunate to be in the position and doing our best to make sure we are not contributing to the problem going forward."