Cricket: Blackcaps eye history in second test against Pakistan

Blackcaps batsmen Henry Nicholls says they're confident they can create a piece of history by winning the second cricket test against Pakistan.

The Blackcaps claimed an unlikely four-run win over Pakistan in the opening test in Abu Dhabi, as sensational bowling from rookie Ajaz Patel helped steer New Zealand to victory.

A win in the second test, which starts on Saturday night (NZ time), would secure the Blackcaps' first offshore test series victory over Pakistan in nearly 50 years.

"Obviously, it was an ideal start for us to win the first test and we have the belief heading into the second test, said Nicholls.

"We bounced back after not an ideal start and found ways in conditions that are foreign to us, so it was nice and has given us confidence heading into the second test.

"Pakistan will definitely look to bounce back so it's for us to improve and to assess quickly and adjust at a different ground and different wicket."

New Zealand are mulling the option of including a third spinner - uncapped off-spinner Will Somerville. In the first test, Ish Sodhi and Patel combined to take 10 of the 20 wickets. The last time they played three spinners in a test was against India in Kanpur two years ago.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed is urging his faltering batsmen to play long innings to help their team bounce back from the first test defeat.

"The mistakes we committed we have left them in Abu Dhabi," said Sarfraz.

"If you analyse our last eight tests or so, our batsmen get out without playing long innings so we have spoken to them about that.

"This is an important test for us so we should play good cricket and we realise how important it is to bounce back and then go on to win the series."

Newshub.