Rugby: Joe Schmidt to walk away from coaching after the 2019 World Cup

Joe Schmidt is stepping down as Ireland head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and will be replaced by defence coach Andy Farrell, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

The announcement all-but rules the former Bay of Plenty coach out of contention for a post-World Cup run at the All Blacks job.

Since taking on the job in 2013, New Zealander Schmidt has overseen the team's most successful period, winning three Six Nations titles, as well as enjoying victories over the All Blacks and a series triumph in Australia, among others.

"I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the RWC (World Cup) in 2019," Schmidt said through an IRFU statement.

"There are some inspiring challenges over the next 11 months so there's plenty of motivation for me to continue working hard, alongside the other management staff so that the team can be as competitive as possible."