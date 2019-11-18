ANBL: Breakers import Glen Rice 'suspended indefinitely' after bar fight

While he initially defended Rice, Walsh now admits the American stepped over the line.

"I respect our legal process in New Zealand and firmly believe that you are innocent until proven guilty," he says.

"However, regardless of the outcome of Glen's court appearance, there is no denying he has let down the club, our fans and the New Zealand public, after we gave him this lifeline.

"I put structures in place, which I thought would prevent any problems happening, but I was wrong."

Rice arrived in New Zealand two weeks with a reputation for straying off the beaten track.

He was suspended three times, while attending Georgia Tech University, and eventually kicked off the team for driving and discharging a firearm, while drunk.

While playing in Israel under current Breakers basketball director Dan Shamir, the former NBA player was named Most Valuable Player of the Israeili Cup final, but was released by the Hapoel Holon club, after punching a teammate in the face.

Shamir vouched for Rice, when he was signed by the Breakers to replace injured Scottie Hopson earlier this month.

"He's had lots of stories in the past, but I know he wants to do well and I hope this will be the case.

"I know the value he can bring to our team, and hopefully everything will go okay and we will see the good side of him."

Obviously, Walsh is now regretting that decision, offering professional medical help to Rice, after his return from Perth.

"In many ways, I feel responsible in a situation where there are no winners," he says. "Glen is a tremendously talented basketballer, but I expect our players to be professional - both on and off the court.

"I feel it is my duty to assist Glen in paying his accommodation, legal and medical costs, while he remains in our country to settle his business.

"But I also have no option, but to remove from the team."

The Breakers will likely take the court shorthanded, when they return across the Tasman to face Adelaide 36ers on Sunday.

Watch the video above for the full story.