Cricket: Australian quick James Pattinson suspended for Gabba test against Pakistan

Australian firebrand James Pattinson has apologised for a "heat of the moment" Sheffield Shield sledge that has cost him any chance of a berth in the first test.

The Victorian quick on Sunday accepted a one-game suspension, pleading guilty after being reported by umpires for personal abuse of a Queensland player at the MCG last week.

The level-two breach followed two level-one breaches in the past 12 months.

It's understood the comments were meant in jest but, in accepting his punishment on Sunday, Pattinson said there was no excuse for his behaviour.

"I made a mistake in the heat of the moment," he said.

"Straight away I realised I was in the wrong and I apologised immediately, both to the opponent and to the umpires.

"I have done the wrong thing and accept the penalty.

"I'm gutted to miss a Test match, but the standards are there for a reason and the fault is mine."