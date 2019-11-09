EPL: Watford end winless run, send Norwich to bottom of Premier League

Watford earned their first Premier League win of the season as they beat Norwich City in a bottom-of-the-table game on Saturday (NZ time).

Goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray lifted Watford two places to 18th, while Norwich, who last won in September when they upset champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road, dropped to the foot of the table on seven points.

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores acknowledged the early goal was crucial and praised the London club's long-suffering fans for their unwavering support.

"You score early and the team becomes more strong and more solid," he told Sky Sports UK. "I think for us the first feeling is that it is something special for the fans. We wanted to dedicate it to the fans because they have supported for a long time."

Deulofeu fired the visitors into a second-minute lead when he robbed Emiliano Bouendia of the ball at the halfway line, cut inside a defender and drove a crisp low shot past Tim Krul.

Gray, who came on for the injured Roberto Pereyra on the half-hour mark, had a shot blocked in the 33rd minute before Bouendia blazed his effort high and wide at the other end.

Deulofeu then turned provider in the 52nd when he got a cross in at the second attempt and Gray’s deflected back-heel beat Krul at the near post to double Watford’s advantage.

The visitors had defender Christian Kabasele sent off midway through the second half for a second booking but still looked dangerous on the break as Norwich failed to create chances.

Reuters