Golf: Danny Lee equals career-best 62 at Mayakoba Classic in Mexico

"Definitely, it was in my head, 59 or 58," Lee said.

"I never shot that score out on the PGA Tour before, so I really wanted to make that happen. On 14, I had a three per cent downhill, less than 15-footer for birdie.

"Just one of those days I felt like I can make anything. I just gave a little too much extra and hit it through the break and missed the next one coming back.

"I was a little bit bummed out on that one," he said.

"But still, nine under is a great start."

Lee finished the day a shot in front of Brendon Todd and Adam Long, with the later starters still on course

The 62 matched his career-best in the PGA Tour - achieved at the 2015 John Deere Classic.