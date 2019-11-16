Podcasts
Listen to Newshub's latest podcasts
Magic Talk
Listen live to NZ's home of talk radio
Palmerston North
AKL
18° 10°
Golf

Golf: Danny Lee equals career-best 62 at Mayakoba Classic in Mexico

Danny Lee, Golf, PGA Tour
Danny Lee shot a 62 in the opening round Photo credit: Getty

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee shot an incredible 9-under 62 on Saturday morning to lead the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico. 

The 29-year-old was even eyeing a sub-60 round after making the turn at 29 after nine holes. 

But four pars on the last four holes put pay to what would have been a historic day for Lee. 

"Definitely, it was in my head, 59 or 58," Lee said.

"I never shot that score out on the PGA Tour before, so I really wanted to make that happen. On 14, I had a three per cent downhill, less than 15-footer for birdie. 

"Just one of those days I felt like I can make anything. I just gave a little too much extra and hit it through the break and missed the next one coming back.

"I was a little bit bummed out on that one," he said. 

"But still, nine under is a great start."

Lee finished the day a shot in front of Brendon Todd and Adam Long, with the later starters still on course 

The 62 matched his career-best in the PGA Tour - achieved at the 2015 John Deere Classic. 

Contact Newshub with your story tips:
news@newshub.co.nz