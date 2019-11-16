Golf: Danny Lee equals career-best 62 at Mayakoba Classic in Mexico

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee shot an incredible 9-under 62 on Saturday morning to lead the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico.
The 29-year-old was even eyeing a sub-60 round after making the turn at 29 after nine holes.
But four pars on the last four holes put pay to what would have been a historic day for Lee.
"Definitely, it was in my head, 59 or 58," Lee said.
"I never shot that score out on the PGA Tour before, so I really wanted to make that happen. On 14, I had a three per cent downhill, less than 15-footer for birdie.
"Just one of those days I felt like I can make anything. I just gave a little too much extra and hit it through the break and missed the next one coming back.
"I was a little bit bummed out on that one," he said.
"But still, nine under is a great start."
Lee finished the day a shot in front of Brendon Todd and Adam Long, with the later starters still on course
The 62 matched his career-best in the PGA Tour - achieved at the 2015 John Deere Classic.