Melbourne Cup 2019: Injured horse taken to vet after race

Melbourne Cup runner Rostropovich has been taken to a veterinary clinic with a cracked pelvis after finishing at the tail of the field in the $8 million race.

Rostropovich finished more than 30 lengths behind the second-to-last placed Mustajeer.

Senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes said the gelding had been retired from the race.

"He cracked [a] pelvis so he was pulled up," Hayes said. "He's very sore. He couldn't weight-bear but I think with a bit of pain killers he's relieved.

"It's obviously a sad story."

Rostropovich was having his second run in the Melbourne Cup. He finished fifth in last year's race when trained by Aidan O'Brien.

