NRL 2020: Kiwi Kieran Foran faces season on sidelines for Bulldogs

Kiwis half Kieran Foran has suffered a huge blow, with confirmation that he may miss the entire 2020 NRL season for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Foran underwent a shoulder reconstruction, after he was injured playing for New Zealand this month and the club has confirmed extensive damage was found.

The 29-year-old will undergo further surgery and recovery is expected to be between 9-12 months.

"Kieran Foran yesterday underwent re-constructive surgery on his injured shoulder," a club statement read.

"The surgery revealed that there was new and additional damage to the shoulder that will require Kieran to undergo further surgery later this month."

The Bulldogs will almost certainly apply for salary-cap dispensation under NRL rules, where a maximum of $350,000 of relief can be granted, if a player is injured while on representative duty and misses a minimum of 12 games.

But given Foran's contract is believed to be worth about AU$1million per season, any relief would not cover his salary.

Foran is contracted with the Bulldogs until the end of next season, but has played just 26 games for the club over the past two years, as he battled various injuries.

