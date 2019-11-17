Rugby: Fiji hold off Barbarians in thriller

Eddie Jones' spell at the helm of the Barbarians was an unsuccessful one as his team lost 33-31 to Fiji at Twickenham on Sunday (NZ time).
Mathieu Bastareaud and Andre Esterhuizen provided early tries for the Baa-Baas, but Fiji claimed a first-half lead with Enele Malele and Teti Tela both adding converted tries to the scoreboard.
John Dyer protected that dominance when opening the second half with a try that was duly converted by Tela.
The Barbarians responded with an effort from Makazole Mapimpi, but Curwin Bosch's conversion fell short.
Fiji then hit back as Asaeli Tikoirotuma fed the ball to Temo Mayanavanua, who consequently claimed a try that was again converted by Tela.
The Baa-Baas' attempts to draw level were then stunted as two quick-fire efforts were both disallowed.
Tendai Mtawarira saw his effort voided after replays showed that the ball had slipped from his hands as he crossed the line.
Esterhuizen's attempt at a second try was also scrubbed off as he was deemed to have been just short of the line upon closer inspection.
Instead, it was Fiji who tightened their grasp on the game when Dyer struck again.
The Barbarians mounted a late comeback, with Mapimpi crossing in the 77th minute and Morne Steyn matching his effort with a try immediately afterwards.
Steyn kicked the conversion himself after three missed attempts from first-five Bosch, but the points gained were not enough to close the gap and Fiji were triumphant - claiming the Killik Cup.
AAP