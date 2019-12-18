Cricket: Injured Blackcaps quick Lockie Ferguson eyes test return against India

Blackcaps bowler Lockie Ferguson returned to NZ from Australia early Tuesday morning, determined to get back into the test side after injury curtailed his test debut in Perth.
Ferguson managed just a handful of overs on the opening day of the first test against Australia, before succumbing to a calf strain.
As frustrating as the experience was, it gave the limited-overs specialist a taste of cricket at the highest level, which was enough to make him realise that red ball is where his focus needs to lie.
"Unfortunately it's just part of the job," Ferguson told Newshub.
"Test cricket has been one of those goals I've been working to for a long time and I was thrilled to get my first cap but my calf wasn't up to it on the day. Sometimes that's just how it is."
The right-armer had the potential to be the Blackcaps' X-factor with the ball but will now be sidelined for up to six weeks.
"I felt for the other 'nasty fasties' out there bowling my overs, which is sometimes the toughest when you're sitting and watching and you wish you were 100 percent to help the boys out in touch conditions.
"At the same time, you can't dwell on it too much. I just need to get back fit and press for selection from there."
Ferguson will now let his calf rest for a week or so, before formulating a more detailed rehab plan for the next five weeks to hopefully bring him back to full health to take on India.
Auckland quick Kyle Jamieson has been called into the squad as injury cover for Ferguson, with the second test to start Boxing Day in Melbourne.