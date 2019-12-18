Cricket: Injured Blackcaps quick Lockie Ferguson eyes test return against India

Blackcaps bowler Lockie Ferguson returned to NZ from Australia early Tuesday morning, determined to get back into the test side after injury curtailed his test debut in Perth.

Ferguson managed just a handful of overs on the opening day of the first test against Australia, before succumbing to a calf strain.



As frustrating as the experience was, it gave the limited-overs specialist a taste of cricket at the highest level, which was enough to make him realise that red ball is where his focus needs to lie.



"Unfortunately it's just part of the job," Ferguson told Newshub.



"Test cricket has been one of those goals I've been working to for a long time and I was thrilled to get my first cap but my calf wasn't up to it on the day. Sometimes that's just how it is."