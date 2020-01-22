Cricket: Blackcaps' Tim Southee moving past Sydney snub

The Blackcaps know they have a chance to save their summer, as their Australian failures linger ahead of the upcoming series with India.
It's particularly painful for Tim Southee, who made a frank admission today over his omission from the team for the final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
After all the hype, the test series whitewash across the Tasman is still very raw for the team and many fans
It cuts deep for Southee, who was forced to watch the third and final test from the sidelines.
"They make the decisions they think are best for the team," said Southee. "You can agree to disagree and that's the nature of sport.
Southee was at pains to say they are now focused on the white ball rather than the red, and looking forward not back, as the India series approaches.
"It's a change of format in conditions we are familiar with and we've had some success in recent years."
