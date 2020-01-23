Cricket: Host cities confirmed for 2021 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand

Christchurch's Hagley Oval has been granted the honour of hosting the final of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next year.
The venue is set to become the first cricket ground in the South Island to have lights, which are due to be installed in time for a day/night final on March 7.
Christchurch was one of six host cities announced on Thursday, alongside Auckland (Eden Park), Hamilton (Seddon Park), Dunedin (University Oval), Wellington (Basin Reserve), and Mount Maunganui (Bay Oval).
A total of 31 matches will be played in between the eight nations in action between February 6 and March 7.
Newly appointed White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said contesting a World Cup on home soil was be an "incredible opportunity".
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 CEO Andrea Nelson said she was delighted to confirm the venues for what promises to be a truly national event.
"Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the best venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi sports fans as possible get to engage with the tournament," Nelson said.
The full match schedule will be announced when the event is officially launched in March.