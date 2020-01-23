Cricket: Host cities confirmed for 2021 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand

Christchurch's Hagley Oval has been granted the honour of hosting the final of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The venue is set to become the first cricket ground in the South Island to have lights, which are due to be installed in time for a day/night final on March 7.



Christchurch was one of six host cities announced on Thursday, alongside Auckland (Eden Park), Hamilton (Seddon Park), Dunedin (University Oval), Wellington (Basin Reserve), and Mount Maunganui (Bay Oval).

A total of 31 matches will be played in between the eight nations in action between February 6 and March 7.