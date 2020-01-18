Live updates: ASB Classic, men's day six from Auckland

Benoit Paire v Ugo Humbert (6-7, 6-3, 6-7)
5:16pm - Game, set, match and tournament to Humbert! The 21-year-old clinches his first ever ATP title. Click here for highlights and a wrap.
5:08pm - Paire holds and we're headed to a tiebreaker to decide the title.
5:02pm - Quick 'love' game for Humbert to up 6-5.
5pm - Humbert almost breaks but Paire manages to hold serve and tie the set 5-5.
4:54pm - Paire is fired up and far from done! He pulls out some magnificent strokes to survive and earn a break. He'll serve to tie the set at 5-5.
4:48pm - Paire is blowing up over a contentious review denial. Humbert drowns out the noise and holds serve to go to the brink of victory.
4:37pm - Humbert inches towards the win, up 4-1 now.
4:30pm - Humbert strikes early with a break. Consolidates to go 3-0 up and put one hand on the cup.
4:15pm - Second set sealed for Paire. We're headed to a decisive third.
4:10pm - Paire serving for the second set.
3:51pm - Humbert serving, looking to tie the match at 2-2. And he's unable to do so, Paire breaks to go up 3-1then cashes in his advantage.
3:34pm - Humbert prevails 7-6 in the tiebreaker to claim the opening set.
3:25pm - Humbert with three set points on Paire's service. Paire saves them all and holds serve, impressive stuff. Tiebreaker, it is.
3:15pm - Paire serving to tie the set at 5-5 and does precisely that.
2:55pm - Paire responds with a break of his own to narrow the deficit.
2:52pm - Humbert consolidates his break to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
2:48pm - Humbert breaks Paire's first service game. Early statement made.
2:45pm - Humbert serves first and holds.
2:33pm - Both players stand to receive a powhiri as they take to the court.
1:55pm - We'll be back at 2:30pm for the all French singles final between Ugo Humbert and Benoit Paire.
Doubles final
Marcus Daniell (NZ)/Philipp Oswald (Austria) v Luke Bambridge (Great Britain)/Ben McLachlan (Japan) - 6-7, 3-6
1:33pm - There it is, the Kiwi-born McLachlan defends his doubles crown in emphatic fashion.
1:30pm - The Kiwis stave off two break points but can't save a third. Their opponents will serve for the match and the title.
1:25pm - Three huge break points on offer for Bambridge and McLachlan here.
1:15pm - Service held both ways to start the second set.
1pm - Bambridge and McLachlan clinch the tiebreaker 7-3 to seal the first set.
12:55pm - We're off to a tiebreaker for the first set.
12:50pm - The Kiwis hold serve, another shot here to steal the set at 6-5 up.
12:40pm - Daniell and co will receive with a chance to close out the set here.
12:35pm - Team Kiwi break back to tie the first set at 4-4.
12:15pm - Break point to Bambridge and McLachlan to take an early advantage.
12:12pm - Love game to start for the 'Kiwi team'.
12:01pm - The players have taken to centrecourt for warm-ups, finals day will be underway momentarily.
Kia ora, good afternoon and welcome to Newshub's live coverage of the ASB Classic men's tournament from Auckland, where both the doubles and singles finals will be contested.
Doubles exponent Marcus Daniell - with Austrian partner Philipp Oswald - is the last Kiwi standing, and will face Brit Luke Bambridge and Ben McLachlan (who was born in NZ, but represents Japan) in the final.
Last year, McLachlan won the Auckland doubles title with Jan-Lennard Struff, while Daniel won it back in 2010 alongside Horia Tecau of Romania.
In the singles, it will be an all French affair as Ugo Humbert competes in his first ATP final against Benoit Paire.
CENTRECOURT
12pm
Doubles final
Marcus Daniell (NZ)/Philipp Oswald (Austria) v Luke Bambridge (Great Britain)/Ben McLachlan (Japan)
Not before 2:30pm
Singles final
Ugo Humbert (France) v 5-Benoit Paire (France)
Pre-match banter: Ugo Humbert sends John Isner packing to advance to final
Young Frenchman Ugo Humbert has produced one of the performances of the tournament to upset fourth seed John Isner 7-6 6-4 to advance to the ASB Classic final.
The 21-year-old dealt with Isner's powerful serve by matching it with his brute force to send the two-time Classic champion packing.
Humbert won a point of the American's serve in the first set tie break and then broke early in the second set on his way to reaching the final.
He will take on fellow countryman Benoit Paire in the final, after he beat Polish player Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.
Earlier, in doubles, Kiwi Marcus Daniell and his Austrian partner Philipp Oswald have beaten fourth seeds American Austin Krajicek and Croatian Franko Skugor 6-2, 7-6 to advance to the doubles final.
They will take on Japan's Ben McLachlan and Great Britain's Luke Bambridge who took out Belgium duo Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille.