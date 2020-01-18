Live updates: ASB Classic, men's day six from Auckland

Benoit Paire v Ugo Humbert (6-7, 6-3, 6-7)



5:16pm - Game, set, match and tournament to Humbert! The 21-year-old clinches his first ever ATP title. Click here for highlights and a wrap.

5:08pm - Paire holds and we're headed to a tiebreaker to decide the title.

5:02pm - Quick 'love' game for Humbert to up 6-5.

5pm - Humbert almost breaks but Paire manages to hold serve and tie the set 5-5.

4:54pm - Paire is fired up and far from done! He pulls out some magnificent strokes to survive and earn a break. He'll serve to tie the set at 5-5.

4:48pm - Paire is blowing up over a contentious review denial. Humbert drowns out the noise and holds serve to go to the brink of victory.

4:37pm - Humbert inches towards the win, up 4-1 now.

4:30pm - Humbert strikes early with a break. Consolidates to go 3-0 up and put one hand on the cup.

4:15pm - Second set sealed for Paire. We're headed to a decisive third.

4:10pm - Paire serving for the second set.

3:51pm - Humbert serving, looking to tie the match at 2-2. And he's unable to do so, Paire breaks to go up 3-1then cashes in his advantage.

3:34pm - Humbert prevails 7-6 in the tiebreaker to claim the opening set.

3:25pm - Humbert with three set points on Paire's service. Paire saves them all and holds serve, impressive stuff. Tiebreaker, it is.

3:15pm - Paire serving to tie the set at 5-5 and does precisely that.

2:55pm - Paire responds with a break of his own to narrow the deficit.

2:52pm - Humbert consolidates his break to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

2:48pm - Humbert breaks Paire's first service game. Early statement made.

2:45pm - Humbert serves first and holds.

2:33pm - Both players stand to receive a powhiri as they take to the court.

1:55pm - We'll be back at 2:30pm for the all French singles final between Ugo Humbert and Benoit Paire.

Doubles final

Marcus Daniell (NZ)/Philipp Oswald (Austria) v Luke Bambridge (Great Britain)/Ben McLachlan (Japan) - 6-7, 3-6

1:33pm - There it is, the Kiwi-born McLachlan defends his doubles crown in emphatic fashion.

1:30pm - The Kiwis stave off two break points but can't save a third. Their opponents will serve for the match and the title.

1:25pm - Three huge break points on offer for Bambridge and McLachlan here.

1:15pm - Service held both ways to start the second set.

1pm - Bambridge and McLachlan clinch the tiebreaker 7-3 to seal the first set.

12:55pm - We're off to a tiebreaker for the first set.

12:50pm - The Kiwis hold serve, another shot here to steal the set at 6-5 up.

12:40pm - Daniell and co will receive with a chance to close out the set here.

12:35pm - Team Kiwi break back to tie the first set at 4-4.

12:15pm - Break point to Bambridge and McLachlan to take an early advantage.

12:12pm - Love game to start for the 'Kiwi team'.

12:01pm - The players have taken to centrecourt for warm-ups, finals day will be underway momentarily.