Cricket: India seal World Cup semi-final berth with win over Sri Lanka

Two teen sensations have blasted undefeated India into the women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, after a dominant seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

After beating title contenders Australia and New Zealand, India were red-hot favourites to take care of their winless opponents at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Saturday.

They did just that, cruising to victory with 32 balls to spare and locking up top spot of Group A in the process, with a 4-0 record.

Australia and New Zealand (both 2-1) will fight it out for second spot and the other place in the semi-finals from their group, when they face off on Monday.