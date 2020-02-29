Cricket: White Ferns stay alive at World Cup with low-scoring win over Bangladesh

Rachel Priest top scored with 25 in a fairly bright start for New Zealand that saw them 68/2 in the 13th over on a tricky wicket.

But the rot set in once Moni bowled Suzie Bates for 15 - New Zealand lots their final seven wickets for 25 runs.

The bowlers faced the task of keeping the White Ferns alive and they duly delivered, with Leigh Kasperick (3/23) and Hayley Jensen (3/11) starring with ball in hand.

Bangladesh were on the back-foot early, with the third-over dismissal of Murshida Khalun, caught off Kasperek's bowling.

New Zealand's piled on the pressure with tight bowling that created two crucial run-outs to leave Bangladesh reeling at 37/4 in the 12th over.

Only three Bangldeshis passed double figures, as the White Ferns rolled through the lower order to dismiss them for 74 in the final over.

New Zealand still need a win over defending champions Australia in their final pool game on Monday to advance to the final four.