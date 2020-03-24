Coronavirus: A-League officially postpones season amid nationwide lockdown

Johnson said increased protocols placed upon society, such as states closing their borders to control the COVID-19 outbreak, had made it untenable to continue the competition for now.

"As a national competition played in all parts of Australia, as well as New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible," he said.

Johnson said he "remained optimistic" the season may yet resume and be concluded, but admitted it was "heartbreaking" for players and clubs for the league to be postponed, so close to the end of the season.

With all domestic and international football across the country now suspended, Johnson admitted the financial impacts will be drastic.

"We will feel this," he said. "We will feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels.

"The game will survive... will we need to make changes, be different? I say yes."

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome said the club had tried everything in its power to play out the remainder of the season.

"We didn’t want to subject the players and staff to the risk of being stranded in Australia for an indefinite period of time," said Dome.

"The players, staff and management were 100 percent committed to doing the best it could this season and playing out as much of the A-League season as was possible - their positive attitude and dedication is a tribute to them, as was as the support of the families, fans and the club’s corporate partners."

The third-placed Phoenix were in the midst of one the most successful campaigns in franchise history and seemed destined to make a deep playoff run.

“This was an incredible season for the Wellington Phoenix and even though it has been postponed, it was still our highest finish to date.

"While we’re disappointed at the postponement, the right thing to do now is to get everyone home to their loved ones during this unprecedented time of crisis."

The club said it would remain ready to continue the season if and when required, with each player being given a personal training plan to maintain their fitness during the New Zealand-wide lockdown.

AAP/Newshub.