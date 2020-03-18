Coronavirus: New Zealand club cricket season cancelled, rugby league, football seasons postponed

The start of club and community rugby league and football seasons have been postponed, and the rest of the cricket season cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
On Wednesday, all three national bodies called off all matches until a later date, with NZ Cricket going one step further and cancelling all further play this summer.
NZ Football has delayed the start of the community football season until May 2 and all training until April 18.
NZ Rugby League confirmed that all competitions, tournaments and training were postponed until May 2.
With most club competitions already completed, NZ Cricket has cancelled all community cricket, including clubs, schools, programmes and training, for the rest of the season.
On Tuesday, NZ Rugby made the decision to delay their club season until Saturday, April 18.