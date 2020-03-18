Coronavirus: New Zealand club cricket season cancelled, rugby league, football seasons postponed

NZ Football has delayed the start of the community football season until May 2 and all training until April 18.

NZ Rugby League confirmed that all competitions, tournaments and training were postponed until May 2.

With most club competitions already completed, NZ Cricket has cancelled all community cricket, including clubs, schools, programmes and training, for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, NZ Rugby made the decision to delay their club season until Saturday, April 18.