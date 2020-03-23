Coronavirus: NRL shuts offices, sends staff home

The NRL has announced it will close its offices from Tuesday until at least May 1, forcing hundreds of staff across all departments to take annual leave.

In a town hall meeting on Monday, NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg told staff the game was determined to keep playing in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In the tense meeting at headquarters, employees were told departments would be working on skeleton staff until at least May.

Staff will be allowed to go into negative annual leave.

Closing down the NRL offices and forcing employees to take leave are the latest cost-cutting manoeuvres from executives, who are desperately fighting to keep the game alive under "catastrophic" financial pressure.

It is understood Greenberg told employees it was all he could do to protect their livelihoods as the game edges closer to suspension of competition.

It comes as Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state's borders will be closed, most likely from midnight on Wednesday.

That move throws into doubt the NRL's alternative plans to take all 16 teams to a central location in Queensland, or to continue to charter flights for travelling clubs all over Australia's eastern states.