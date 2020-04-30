Cricket: Blackaps captain Kane Williamson claims one-day player of year

Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson has been named the NZ Cricket One-day International Player of the Year, after a courageous performance at the Cricket World Cup.

The 29-year-old claimed the big prize on day three of NZ Cricket's annual awards, with Ross Taylor, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine also claiming limited-overs honours.

Usually presented at a swept-up awards function, this year's trophies have been distributed 'virtually' over several days, under coronavirus lockdown.

Bates has won women’s ODI Player of the Year title, with Taylor and White Ferns skipper Devine claiming the Twenty20 gongs.

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead says Williamson received the award after a strong World Cup showing, where his 578 runs at an average of 82, including two centuries, saw him named Player of the Tournament.