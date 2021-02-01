Review: Apple's new headphones are truly incredible, but will likely spark ridicule

Apple's first ever set of over-ear headphones, The AirPods Max, have been released after years of rumours and a much-talked about announcement late last year.

One of the main talking points is the price - in New Zealand, a set of these will set you back around a whopping $1000.

How much of that small fortune simply means you get an Apple logo, as opposed to genuine quality?

I've been using a set of AirPods Max headphones for the past few weeks and here are my thoughts.

The good

OK, these things sound amazing.

The AirPods Max have really good active noise-cancelling (ANC) and really, really good audio quality - which is the single most important factor when judging headphones.