Thousands of hotel guests secretly filmed and broadcast live in South Korea

South Korean police have arrested two men for allegedly using illegal spy cameras at motels to record and live-stream videos of about 1600 guests.

Police on Wednesday said the men made about 7 million won (NZ$9000) from the videos in the past three months.

The arrested pair and two other men posed as customers to secretly install the cameras in 42 rooms at 30 venues since August last year, according to police.

Footage from the cameras - which were hidden in television boxes, sockets and hair dryer holders - was broadcast live on a website.

"It was the first case we caught where videos were broadcast live online," police said.

More than 6600 cases of illicit filming were reported to police last year, or about 20 per cent of all sexual abuse cases investigated.

Reuters