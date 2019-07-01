Canadian cartoonist Michael de Adder fired after his anti-Trump artwork goes viral

A cartoonist has been fired from a Canadian publishing company after a drawing depicting US President Donald Trump standing over the dead bodies of migrants went viral.

Canadian artist Michael de Adder depicted the viral photo of drowned Mexican migrants Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria. The tragic image captured the father and daughter's death crossing the Rio Grande into Texas.

Trump is drawn standing next to a golf cart and clutching a golf club, with the adjacent caption, "Do you mind if I play through?"

De Adder posted the cartoon to his Twitter account on Thursday, with the hashtags 'BorderCrisis' and 'TrumpConcentrationCamps'.