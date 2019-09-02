Mike Pence, Angela Merkel join in remembering 80 years since World War II in Poland

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Vice President Mike Pence have joined local leaders to commemorate 80 years since the start of World War II in Poland, where the conflict is still a live political issue.

Few places saw death and destruction on the scale of Poland. It lost about a fifth of its population, including the vast majority of its three million Jewish citizens.

After the war, its shattered capital of Warsaw had to rise again from ruins and Poland remained under Soviet domination until 1989.

Ceremonies began at before dawn on Sunday in the small town of Wielun, site of one of the first bombings of the war on September 1, 1939, with speeches by Polish President Andrzej Duda and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Wartime remembrance has become a campaign theme ahead of a national election due on October 13.

Merkel and Pence, who arrived on Sunday after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a planned trip due to a hurricane, called it an honour to participate in events later in the day in Warsaw.

"We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary character and courage and resilience and dedication to freedom of the Polish people and it will be my great honour to be able to speak to them," Pence said.

The cancellation of Trump's visit is a disappointment to the Polish government, which is seen as one of Washington's closest allies in Europe. Polish and US officials have said another visit could be scheduled in the near future.

For PiS, a high-profile visit by Trump would serve as a counterargument to critics who say the country is increasingly isolated under its rule because of accusations by Western EU members that it is breaching democratic norms.

Opinion polls show PiS is likely to win the October ballot. The party's ambition is to galvanise voters and disprove critics by winning a majority that would allow it to change the constitution.

Reuters