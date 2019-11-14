Bus crash in Slovakia leaves 13 dead

A crash between a truck and passenger bus killed at least 13 people in western Slovakia on Wednesday and injured many others, Slovak fire and rescue services said.

The accident happened near the city of Nitra, 90km east of the capital Bratislava.

Around 20 people were injured and the number of casualties could rise, Rescue services said on their Facebook page.

Police said several people remained trapped in the bus.

No details were immediately available on casualties, which company operated the bus or what might have caused the accident.

Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini expressed his condolences on Facebook and announced that he will be ending his official visit to Cyprus and would return directly to the scene of the bus crash.

Reuters