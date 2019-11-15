Children run race in Indian capital through thick smog

The annual run, near New Delhi's diplomatic enclave, was organised to mark the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day.

"The children did not run a long distance. It was a short run," Prayas general secretary Amod K Kanth told Reuters.

"They come voluntarily here ... We got permissions from the police, permission from the government, permission for this place," said Kanth, a former senior police officer.

He said the organisers did not have any directions from authorities to cancel the event.