Earthquake rocks central Chile, no reports of injuries

A magnitude 6 quake struck near the coastal city of Coquimbo in central Chile, the US Geological Survey (USGS) says, causing buildings to shake in capital city Santiago but no damage.



The quake, reported earlier by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as a magnitude of 6, struck near the coast some 143 km northeast of port city of Valparaiso, at a depth of 49km on Monday, the USGS said.

Chile's national emergency office said there were no preliminary reports of injuries to people or damage to property or infrastructure.

The quake, which struck on land, was not strong enough to produce a tsunami along Chile's coast, the nation's navy said.