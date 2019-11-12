El Salvador issues tsunami warning, despite no earthquake

The US embassy in El Salvador said on Twitter a Defense Department aircraft had seen a "possible tsunami" some 600 miles (965km) from the border of El Salvador and Nicaragua, sparking some evacuations along the Pacific Coast of Central America.

However, Orlando Tejada, a Salvadoran civil protection official, said there was "absolutely no register" of a tsunami and the US embassy said soon afterwards that no activity which could result in such a phenomenon had been detected.