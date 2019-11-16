Hong Kong university head threatens to call in 'assistance' against protesters

The President of Hong Kong's Chinese University, which anti-government protesters have turned into a fortress stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, has threatened to call in "assistance" unless all non-students leave.

The campus was the scene of violent clashes this week, with pro-democracy protesters hurling petrol bombs at police and on to a highway linking the largely rural New Territories with the Kowloon peninsula to the south and Hong Kong island beyond.

The Tolo highway has been partially reopened but the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, outside the barricaded Polytechnic University where protesters have been practising their skills with bows and arrows and petrol bombs in a half-empty swimming pool, remained closed.

Students and protesters have barricaded at least five campuses after four days of some of the worst violence in the former British colony for decades.