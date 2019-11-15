Japanese Emperor Naruhito to have dinner date with a 'goddess'

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, dressed in pure white robes, has been ushered into a dark wooden hall by torchlight night to start his last major accession rite after becoming emperor this spring: spending the night with a goddess.



The "Daijosai" rite centres on Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe the emperor is descended. It is the most overtly religious of the series of rituals marking Naruhito's taking over after his father Akihito's abdication.

The rite, which lasts until early Friday morning, has prompted lawsuits from critics ranging from communists to Christians, who say it smacks of militaristic past and violates the constitutional separation of church and state since the government pays the 2.7 billion yen cost.

Legend has it that the emperor has conjugal relations with the goddess, a view put forth in pre-World War II textbooks, an era when the emperor was considered divine. Naruhito's grandfather Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought the war, was stripped of his divinity after Japan lost.