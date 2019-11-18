Four dead, six wounded after shooting at family gathering in Fresno, California

At least four people have been killed and six others wounded after a "mass casualty shooting" in Fresno, California.

According to the Fresno Police Department, 10 people were shot just before 6pm on Sunday (local time) in the backyard of a property on East Lamona Avenue.

Lieutenant Bill Dooley told The Fresno Bee the shooting happened "at a family gathering".

"Everyone was watching football when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire."

The victims have been rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in conditions ranging from "critical" to "critical but stable", according to the outlet.

In a statement, Fresno City councilman Luis Chavez said: "This action is not a reflection of our community and our officers are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led up to this, but more importantly to bring all of those involved to justice."

A local reporter wrote on Twitter that the surrounding streets are "clogged with ambulances... a lot of people are being put on stretchers."

