North Korea rejects US offer for new talks

North Korea has turned down a US offer for fresh talks, saying it is not interested in more talks merely aimed at "appeasing us", state media reports.

North Korea's nuclear negotiator Kim Myong Gil said in the report that his US counterpart Stephen Biegun had offered through a third country to meet again.

Pyongyang has set Washington a deadline for the end of the year to show more flexibility in the negotiations.

Kim and Biegun met last month in the Swedish capital for the first time since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in June to reopen negotiations.

The talks have been stalled since a failed summit in Vietnam in February.