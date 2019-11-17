Rockets, air strikes amid Israel-Palestine truce

Palestinian militants have fired two rockets deep into southern Israel from Gaza, and the Israeli military responded with a number of air strikes on militant targets, shaking an already tenuous truce.

Sirens sounded in the middle of the night in Beersheba, the largest city in southern Israel, some 35km from the Gaza border. The military said its missile defences intercepted the two rockets.

A few hours later, Israeli aircraft struck a number of militant outposts belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza. No injuries were reported.

The rocket attack early on Saturday morning came nearly two days after a ceasefire ended a flare-up in cross-border violence between Israel and a smaller Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad.