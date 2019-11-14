'Unicorn' puppy with tail on its head rescued in US

The pair are both safe after being rescued from Missouri's cold conditions.

Good Samaritans at Mac's Mission say they will make Narwhal available for adoption once he has grown and are sure the tail isn't bothering him.

"Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey," the organisation said on Facebook.

"The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy."