'Unicorn' puppy with tail on its head rescued in US

A "unicorn" puppy born with a tail on its head has been rescued in the US with his rescuers describing him as "unique" and "amazing".
Narwhal was found by Missouri-based Mac's Mission on Saturday (local time) along with another older dog, the organisation said on Facebook.
The pair are both safe after being rescued from Missouri's cold conditions.
Good Samaritans at Mac's Mission say they will make Narwhal available for adoption once he has grown and are sure the tail isn't bothering him.
"Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey," the organisation said on Facebook.
"The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy."
Narwhal has since gone viral and Facebook commenters are delighted with the "absolutely adorable" puppy.
"When it is time for this little unicorn to get adopted, it's going to be the longest adoption line in history," one said.
"Honestly the tail just makes him even cuter," another wrote.
