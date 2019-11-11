US trying to break deadlock in North Korea talks

The United States is "very actively" trying to persuade North Korea to come back to negotiations, South Korea's national security adviser says, as a year-end North Korean deadline for US flexibility approaches.

South Korea was taking North Korea's deadline "very seriously", the adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters on Sunday, at a time when efforts to improve inter-Korean relations have stalled.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April gave the US a year-end deadline to show more flexibility in their denuclearisation talks, and North Korean officials have warned the US not to ignore that date.

The window of opportunity for progress in dialogue with the US was getting smaller, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Friday, adding that Pyongyang expects reciprocal steps from Washington by the end of the year.

US-North Korea nuclear negotiations have been deadlocked with working-level talks in October ending fruitlessly.

South Korea has set up various contingency plans if the deadline passes without any positive outcome, Chung said, without elaborating.

As the talks between the US and North Korea have stalled, so have efforts to improve ties between the two Koreas, despite efforts by the South Koreans to nudge them forward.

In the latest sign of strained ties on the peninsula, the North Korea leader Kim ordered the removal of "shabby", "capitalist" facilities the South built in the North's Mt Kumgang resort.

North Korea has also rejected a South Korean offer of talks, proposing that communication be limited to exchanges of documents.

